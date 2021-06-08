Gurugram hospitals told to reserve 50% ICU beds for Covid patients

However, the administration also ordered that hospitals may take admission of patients to their maximum capacity of 75 per cent ICU/Ventilator if needed.

Gurugram, June 8 (IANS) In view of decline in Covid-19 cases in Gurugram, District Magistrate Yash Garg on Tuesday ordered all private and public hospitals to reserve 30 per cent of their total beds capacity in general category and 50 per cent beds in ICU/Ventilator for Covid-19 patients.

Moreover, the data of available beds will have to be uploaded on the platform ‘onemapggm.gmda.gov.in' of the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) by the hospitals.

The order was issued under the epidemic diseases Act-1897 and sub-section-2 of the Disaster Management Act-2005.

Meanwhile, Gurugram district on Tuesday recorded 33 fresh coronavirus cases. Four more deaths were also reported from the city, taking the district's Covid toll to 856, officials said.

The active case count now 642 of which 587 are in home isolation.

