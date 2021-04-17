Gurugram logs 2,549 new Covid cases, 2 deaths in 24hrs

Gurugram, April 17 (IANS) The rapid increase of coronavirus cases in Gurugram continued on Saturday with 2,549 fresh cases, the highest single day spike in the district so far, being reported in the last 24 hours taking the total tally to 79,324 while the total death toll reached 374 with two more Covid related deaths, the official daily health bulletin said.

The active cases here stand at 10,681 while a total of 68,257 have been cured and discharged including 836 on Saturday.

The health department said out of 374 deaths 289 died due to co-morbidities and the remaining 87 without co-morbidities.

Gurugram Health department official said that a majority of corona cases are coming from containment zones where the situation remains precarious.

"We have increased testing over the last few days, between 14 and 16 testing camps, both RT-PCR and antigen facilities are being set up across the district daily to prevent the spread of corona infection," said Dr Virender Yadav, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of Gurugram.

Apart from this, the number of containment zones have been increased from 94 at the start of week to 119 in fresh orders issued on Friday evening.

--IANS

str/rt