Gurugram logs highest single-day spike of 1,434 Covid cases

Meanwhile, the district's Covid toll mounted to 372, while 722 more people were discharged after recovery on Thursday, taking the total recoveries to 66,743.

Gurugram, April 15 (IANS) Gurugram on Thursday reported the highest single-day spike of 1,434 fresh Covid cases, pushing the tally to 74,856, health officials said.

Gurugram now has 7,741 active cases, including 7,230 in home isolation.

"We have been registering more than 1,000 Covid cases for the last few days. We are working hard to contain spread in limited places. People need to adhere to the Covid norms and maintain social distancing rules," Gurugram Civil Surgeon Virender Yadav said.

Gurugram Deputy Commissioner Yash Garg has said that as per the state government's new directions in the wake of Covid spike, further restrictions have been placed on gatherings in the state -- maximum 200 people are allowed in outdoor weddings, 50 in indoor weddings and 20 in funerals.

He said that economic activities and industries will continue to work during night curfew in the district but during this period, people need to follow covid norms prescribed by the state government.

The DC further said that there is no shortage of bad, oxygen and ventilator in hospitals for Covid patients in Gurugam district.

