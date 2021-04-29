Gurugram logs highest single-day spike of 5,042 Covid cases, 9 deaths

The district's active Covid cases stood at 33,893, while 2,259 more people were discharged after recovery on Thursday, pushing the total number of recoveries to 84,144.

Gurugram, April 29 (IANS) Gurugram on Thursday reported the highest single-day spike of 5,042 fresh Covid cases, taking the tally to 1,18,499, while nine more deaths pushed the toll to 462.

"It has been observed that 90 per cent of Covid patients may recover if they follow necessary guidelines of the health department," said a health official.

Deputy Commissioner Yash Garg said that efforts are being made by the district administration to curb the Covid spread.

As per officials, the Covid recovery rate in Gurugram is 75.29, dabbling rate -22.86, positivity rate 8.80, growth rate 3.30 and mortality rate -0.41.

"Maximum covid patients are recovering from home. E-Sanjeevani OPD app has also been launched for patients living in home isolation, on which they are given free health counseling by a team of doctors," Garg added.

--IANS

str/sdr/