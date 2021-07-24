Gurugram: Man held for kidnapping, killing 6-yr-old boy

The accused has been identified as Guddu Kumar Sahani, a native of Samastipur in Bihar.

Gurugram, July 24 (IANS) A 30-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly kidnapping and killing a 6-year-old boy to take revenge on his relatives over a domestic dispute with his wife, police said on Saturday.

Police said the man first strangled the minor boy to death and threw the body in the bushes in a park located in the Basai Enclave area in Gurugram on Thursday.

Police said on July 22, the victim's parents had lodged a missing report of their minor son.

According to the police, the accused was arrested by a team of crime branch Sector-10A led by Inspector Arvind Kumar after a tip-off from the Basai Enclave area on Friday.

During questioning the accused revealed that there was a domestic feud between him and his wife who had also informed her father about the same.

"Following this, the accused's father-in-law took his daughter to their home town in Panipat. The deceased's mother, who was a relative of the accused and used to reside in the same locality, had also visited the accused person's house to counsel him and his wife. But the accused thought that it was due to the deceased boy's mother that his wife left him," Preet Pal Sangwan, ACP (crime) said.

Thereafter, to take revenge on his relatives the accused hatched a plan and kidnapped the boy and took him to a park near his house and killed him by strangulation and even smashed his face and head with bricks and fled from the spot.

"The accused has also confessed his role in the incident. Earlier, a case of kidnapping was registered against an unknown person but now a murder charge has also been added in the FIR against the culprit at Sector-10A police station. The accused was produced before a local court on Saturday which sent him into judicial custody," Sangwan said.

