Gurugram: Man sodomises six-year-old, arrested

According to the police, the incident took place when the victim went to a general store to play an online game with the store owner on Tuesday, who was later identified as Deepak Raghav.

Gurugram, June 23 (IANS) A man was arrested in Gurugram for allegedly sodomising a six-year-old boy in the Firoz Gandhi colony area, the police said on Wednesday.

According to the FIR, the kid's father stated his son had visited the general store with his permission to play an online game with Deepak but there Deepak sodomised him and threatened him with dire consequences if he revealed the incident to anyone.

The accused had even threatened the father as well.

The Gurugram police have booked the accused under section 506 of the IPC and sections 4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act at Sector-9A police station.

"The accused was arrested from the same locality on Tuesday. Strict action will be initiated against him as per the rules," Ashok Kumar, station house officer, told IANS.

--IANS

