Gurugram manager shot dead near Delhi-Mumbai Expressway

The police said on Wednesday that an accused, who has been identified as Bhim of Nuh district, has been nabbed. Bhim is involved in the smuggling of stolen iron rods.

Gurugram, Feb 24 (IANS) A manager of a private firm was allegedly shot dead late on Tuesday night at the under-construction Delhi-Mumbai Expressway near Sancholi village in Sohna area in Gurugram.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as a 37-year-old Rohit Sharma, who was a manager in a private firm located in Sancholi vallage in Sohna.

The complainant, Ajay Vikram Singh, a senior manager of the firm in his complaint said on Tuesday night around 11.45 pm Sharma was about to leave his office.

"When Rohit come out he asked the occupant of an I-20 car parked outside the company as to the reasons for being present on the spot. On this the accused fired a single shot into his chest and rode away from the spot. Later the victim was rushed to a private hospital in Gurugram by his colleagues where the doctor declared him brought dead," Singh told the police.

Singh said that the victim didn't have any enimity with anyone.

"The arrested accused was involved in the smuggling of stolen iron rods incidents. Initial probe suggest that the victim had asked about increasing iron stolen incidents in the area and later the accused killed the victim," said Subhash Boken, spokesperson of the Gurugram police.

The body has been handed over to the victim's family after an autopsy. Further probe into the matter is underway," said Umesh Kumar, station house officer (SHO) of the Sohna Sadar police station in Gurugram.

A case of murder including the Arms Act was registered against an unknown accused at Sohna Sadar police station.

