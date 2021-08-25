Gurugram murder: Police arrest accused' wife, seek couple's remand

The woman has been identified as Kamlesh. According to the police they have enough evidence against the woman which led to her arrest. The police will seek the remand of the prime accused Rao Rai Singh and his wife Kamlesh from a local court on Wednesday. The incident took place in the early hours of Tuesday.

Gurugram, Aug 25 (IANS) The Gurugram police have arrested the wife of the prime accused for her involvement in a murder case which took place in Gurugram's Rajendra Park area. The case involves a retired army officer, who allegedly killed four persons, including his daughter-in-law.

"The police investigation is in a preliminary stage. The motive behind the incident is yet to be known. However, allegations made by the victim's family will be thoroughly investigated. We have evidence against the prime accused and his wife," said Rajeev Yadav, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Udyog Vihar.

A forensic expert, who conducted the post-mortem of the bodies, said the tenant Kishan Tiwari had suffered seven wounds on his head and neck. His wife Anamika suffered 22 injuries on her neck, face and head, her daughter had 16 injury marks, and daughter-in-law Sunita Yadav had 17 deep injuries. "We have also found fractures in the skull of the victims. The fingers were partially chopped due to the likely resistance put up by the victims," he added.

Meanwhile, the police probe allegedly found that the main accused Rao Rai Singh suspected that his 32-year-old daughter-in-law Sunita Yadav was having an illicit relationship with the tenant. This is the reason he killed his daughter-in-law and the tenant's family one after the other with a sharp weapon and later surrendered before the police at the Rajendra Park police station at nearly 6 a.m. on Tuesday with the crime weapon.

"First he murdered Sunita Yadav, who was sleeping on the first floor and then went to the second floor and killed the tenant Krishan Tiwari, his wife Anamika, their daughter Surbhi with a sharp weapon. Vidhi, the minor daughter of the tenant, was also attacked but she survived," the police said.

