Gurugram murders: Victim's brother alleges dowry killing

"Her in-laws and her husband murdered my sister to grab her property. Her husband is a lawyer who killed my sister in a conspiracy. He alleged that Sunita's in-laws constantly picked fights with her over household chores because she refused to sell the property. Sunita often complained that her husband ill-treated her and her in-laws assaulted her, but each time we consoled her and told her that things would get better," Kumar alleged in his police complaint.

Gurugram, Aug 28 (IANS) Four days after the brutal murders of four persons in Gurugram's Rajendra Park area, one of the victim Sunita Yadav's brother has filed a complaint against her in-laws and husband Anand Yadav at the Rajendra Park police station in Gurugram, the police said on Saturday.

The complainant Ashok Kumar told the police that Sunita Yadav married Anand Yadav, the son of murder suspects Rao Rai Singh and Bimlesh Yadav, in 2010. She was a resident of Kanina in Mahendragarh and moved in with her in-laws at their Rajendra Park residence after getting married.

Kumar alleged in his police complaint that she was deliberately ill-treated and assaulted by her husband and in-laws because she owns one acre of land in her native place in Kanina in Mahendragarh.

The complainant said following their father's death, the property was transferred to him and Sunita. Ashok is a farmer who does farming on three acres of land, of which one acre belonged to Sunita.

"The land is at a prime location on Kanina-Kosli main road and has a value of more than Rs 1 crore. Her in-laws and husband were forcing her to sell it. Her husband had even threatened me in February 2021 to hand over money after selling Sunita's property and if she will die, the property will be transferred to him," Kumar alleged in the police complaint.

"On that fateful day when her in-laws and husband were killing Sunita their tenant Krishan Tiwari saw that and when he ran away shouting, they allegedly killed Krishan and his family too. One of their neighbours had informed me over the phone," Kumar alleged.

He said Sunita was assaulted a few years ago also and a panchayat was held in her in-law's house over the issue.

The police said they have received the complaint and a further probe is underway.

--IANS

