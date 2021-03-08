Gurugram: Only 400 of 58,580 recovered patients donated plasma

The Health Department of Gurugram had inaugurated its first dedicated plasma bank for Covid-19 patients on August 15 in the previous year.

Gurugram, March 8 (IANS) Although the Covid-19 vaccine has been introduced in Gurugram, the district health facilities are still struggling to find donors for plasma.

According to official data of the Health Department, out of 58,580 recovered Covid-19 patients, only 607 came forward for plasma donation so far. Of these, 400 recovered coronavirus patients were found to be fit for plasma donation.

"Vaccination's campaign has now reached the third phase in Gurugram and around 792 units of plasma at the Rotary Blood Bank have been received from these 400 patients, which have been given for treatment of other infected people," said a senior health official on requesting anonymity.

In the last one month, not even a single Covid recovered patient reached at the Government Plasma Bank located in Kadipur for donation. The last person came to donate plasma on January 24.

The officials said that there was a need to reach out to the masses through social and mainstream media to create awareness for plasma donation.

Meanwhile, doctors said that they are trying to motivate people to donate plasma.

The Department of Administration and Health, had appealed to donate their plasma with the right to defend Corona infection.

"Plasma donation is a personal decision, but we urge people to come forward for it. Plasma donation is safe and can save someone's life," Virender Yadav, Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Gurugram said.

