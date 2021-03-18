Gurugram Police Chief inaugurates hi-tech police station

Gurugram, March 18 (IANS) Giving a major boost to upgrade and strengthen security, Gurugram Police Commissioner K K Rao, on Thursday inaugurated a hi-tech and fully functional police station at Vatika India Next Township, Sector 83 in Gurugram.

"The Vatika group has handed over this fully-operational police station to us. Before this, We were running the 'Kheri Daula police station' operations through a rented private building as the construction of this building was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. This building is equipped with all the necessary and modern amenities and will give a huge relief to the residents of the nearby areas," said K K Rao, Commissioner of Gurugram Police.