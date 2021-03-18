  1. Sify.com
  4. Gurugram Police Chief inaugurates hi-tech police station

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Thu, Mar 18th, 2021, 17:45:44hrs
Gurugram, March 18 (IANS) Giving a major boost to upgrade and strengthen security, Gurugram Police Commissioner K K Rao, on Thursday inaugurated a hi-tech and fully functional police station at Vatika India Next Township, Sector 83 in Gurugram.

"The Vatika group has handed over this fully-operational police station to us. Before this, We were running the 'Kheri Daula police station' operations through a rented private building as the construction of this building was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. This building is equipped with all the necessary and modern amenities and will give a huge relief to the residents of the nearby areas," said K K Rao, Commissioner of Gurugram Police.

The double-storeyed police station is spread over an area of 10k sq ft and offers a modern set-up with a reception area, reporting area along with fully furnished and dedicated rooms for SHO, MHC, duty officers, women & children, IT, storage, library, kitchen and pantry. This fully functional building equipped with modern furniture, fittings and fixtures. Furthermore, besides providing a vehicle for discharging duties, the developer would be also supplying free water & electricity for 6 months, till adequate arrangements are made by the police force.

Speaking on the inauguration, Gaurav Bhalla, MD, Vatika group said, "The operational police station in the township will go a long way in further strengthening the law & order implementation and assisting the Gurugram Police in making Vatika India Next a safe neighbourhood."

--IANS

str/rt

