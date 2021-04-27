Gurugram police collect over Rs 7.98 cr from Covid violators

The police also informed that fines amounting to more than Rs 7.98 crore were collected from the violators since March last year till April 25, 2021.

Gurugram, April 27 (IANS) The Gurugram police have imposed fines on 1,59,602 people since March last year including 739 on April 25, 2021 against offenders of Covid protocols, the police said.

Face masks were made compulsory for everyone in Gurugram since lockdown was first imposed in March 2020 and not wearing one was made a punishable offence.

So far the police have acted against people in markets and crowded places, containment zones and streets. Shopkeepers, two wheelers and auto rickshaw drivers were also booked, police said.

"Amid surge in Covid cases, strict instructions were issued to concerning officers including area station house officers (SHOs) to implement Covid norms effectively. Several police teams have been deployed across the district to keep an eye on offenders. Police teams were on their task to not only issue challan but to make people aware about the seriousness of the deadly virus," Subhash Boken, spokesperson of the Gurugram Police told IANS.

Boken also informed that the force had encouraged people to use face masks in markets and crowded places via loudspeakers.

Apart from police personnel, the district administration also authorised magistrates, tehsildars, naib tehsildars, BDPOs and executive officers of Municipal Committees to challan residents for violation of the guidelines issued under the Epidemic Diseases Act.

"We urged people to stay indoors and not step outside unnecessarily. The police will also take prompt action against those who break Covid-19 norms," he said.

