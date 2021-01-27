Gurugram police on alert after tractor rally violence in Delhi

The district police said security arrangements have been increased and special instructions given to officials to keep a wary eye on suspicious elements.

Gurugram, Jan 27 (IANS) In view of the violence witnessed in Delhi during a farmers' tractor parade on Republic day, Gurugram Police was on high alert on Wednesday.

Gurugram Police chief KK Rao directed senior and subordinate police officials to ensure that law and order was not disrupted at any cost in the district.

According to official sources, authorities have already suspended Internet services in Sonipat, Jhajjar and Palwal districts till 5 pm on Wednesday to prevent the spread of misinformation.

Internet services in Gurugram were affected since Tuesday afternoon.

Assistant Commissioner of Police and Deputy Commissioner of Police will continue to patrol their respective areas on rotational basis, police said.

"Policemen have been deployed in uniform and plainclothes in all crowded areas, including Sadar Bazaar. The police strength has been increased around Metro and railway stations, bus stands, crowded places and the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway (NH-48) and areas bordering Delhi to ensure law and order," Rao said.

Meanwhile, traffic on the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway near the NSG campus resumed on Tuesday night. Earlier, it was blocked by Gurugram police in view of the farmers' tractor rally scheduled from the Haryana-Rajasthan border via Masani barrage and Dharuhera in Rewari to Gurugram.

