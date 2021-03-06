Gurugram police on high alert in view of expressway blockade

The blockade is scheduled to take place for five hours -- 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.

Gurugram, March 6 (IANS) The Gurugram police have been put on high alert in view of the farmers' threat of blocking the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway against the three agricultural laws and to mark Day 100 of protests at Delhi borders.

The Gurugram police have intensified security and has deployed huge force on the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway (NH-48), connecting the KMP Expressway for security purpose.

All the concern Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACPs) and Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCPs) have been asked to ensure patrolling in their respective areas.

The Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) in Gurugram and the farmers sitting on the hunger strike have also wore the black bands to mark their protest against the three farm laws.

The farmers, however, have said that the entire exercise will be a "peaceful protest".

Hundreds of police personnel, wearing safety gears and armed with batons, have been deployed near the KMP Expressway.

Besides, a fire engine and ambulance have also been stationed on the spot to tacle any untoward situation, the police said.

"The protesters have announced to block the highways for five hours on Saturday. The Gurugram district is peaceful since the beginning of the farmers' agitation and till now no untoward incident was occurred across the city but we beefed up security arrangements to maintain peace," said a senior police official.

SKM President Chaudhary Santokh Singh, while tying the black band, said the farmers' agitation is now a mass demonstration against the government. The fight will continue till the government agrees to the protesters terms.

