Gurugram police roll out 'oxygen concentrator bank' service

Commissioner of Police K.K. Rao said that the Gurugram police have turned 20 PCR vans of its fleet into temporary ambulances and have begun a 24x7 helpline number 9999999953 to help the Covid patients.

Gurugram, May 25 (IANS) The Gurugram police have rolled out an 'oxygen concentrator bank' facility for Covid patients under an initiative called 'Support Covid Patient'.

Rao said till now around a dozen oxygen concentrators have been delivered to Covid patients who are in home isolation.

"This facility will be operated for 24 hours for the general public. Under this facility, the needy corona-infected patient will get get free oxygen concentrator at their doorstep. To avail this facility, a person has to submit the necessary documents such as medical report, SPO-2 level and their local address etc," Rao told IANS.

"To prevent Covid infection, an initiative called 'Support Covid Patient' has been started by Gurugram police so that people can be cured in home isolation as soon as possible," he added.

"We appeal to the people not to step outside unnecessarily. People should follow the Covid protocols seriously and take care of their health and that of their families," he said.

Meanwhile, the district police have issued 6,656 challans for not wearing face masks from May 1 to 24. Also, a number of 133 First Information Report (FIRs) have been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including the Disaster Management Act.

With these challans, a fine of Rs 33,28,000 has been imposed on those who did not wear masks between May 1 and 24 in the district.

--IANS

str/sdr/bg