Gurugram police seize banned firecrackers, 1 held

Gurugram, Oct 26 (IANS) The Crime Branch of the Gurugram Police has arrested a man after a large amount of illegal firecrackers with a market value of over Rs one lakh were seized from his possession at DLF Phase 3 area on Saturday.

According to the police, the accused has been identified as Subhash Kumar, a resident of Alwar district in Rajasthan.

Kumar has booked under the Explosives Act. The accused stashed the illegal firecrackers in a hut in the area and was selling them to local customers.

When asked, the accused failed to show legal permit for the firecrackers. The police have recovered 60 packets of floor shots, 70 packets of special anar, 27 packets of small anar, 40 packets of pots, 35 packets of bullet bomb, 30 packets of golchakkar and 50 packets of large bullet bomb from Kumar's possession. A Supreme Court verdict in October 2018 said that only "green firecrackers" would be allowed to be sold in Delhi and the National Capital Region. According to the police, the seized crackers do not fall under the ambit of "green firecrackers.