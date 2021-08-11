Gurugram ranks first in Haryana in administering first vax dose

"It was a joint effort of the health department as well as people of the district who were aware of the Covid-19 vaccine pros and cons which helps Gurugram to bag first position across the state. The department will continue to plan such vaccination drives of Covid-19 jab to cover maximum people in Gurugram," Yadav told IANS.

Gurugram, Aug 11 (IANS) Gurugram district has achieved the first position in Haryana in administering the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine to the 18 to 44 year age group people.

Dr MP Singh, the nodal officer and deputy civil surgeon of the vaccination campaign, said that Gurugram stood first among 22 districts of the state in giving the first dose to its residents in the age group of 18 to 44 years.

"In Gurugram, 91 percent people have been vaccinated so far, while Dadri district with 65 percent and Panchkula district with 61 percent are in second and third place respectively. Gurugram is at third place in the second dose vaccination for the same age group," Singh said.

Singh said that Gurugram is leading the entire state in the vaccination campaign due to the tireless efforts of its health workers.

"Gurugram is second in providing the first anti-corona vaccine to 54 percent of its citizens in the age group of 45 to 60 years. Ambala is in the first place by vaccinating 81 percent of people and Rewari is in third place with 40 percent," he said.

