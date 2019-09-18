Gurugram Rapid Metro to continue ops till Sep 20

HSVP conveyed to the court that they have entered into an MoU with DMRC. But DMRC will get into action only after the court agrees to a schedule for transition and handover on behalf of HSVP.

HSVP is the new name of Haryana Urban Development Authority (HUDA).

Appearing before the bench of Justice Rakesh Kumar Jain and Justice Arun Kumar Tyagi of the Punjab and Haryana High Court here, Rapid Metro Rail Gurgaon South Ltd expressed willingness to continue for about a month till the handing over of the operations and maintenance to Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Ltd in larger public interest.

Adjourning the case for September 20, the interim order on continuation of operations on both the lines would continue for the time being by Rapid Metro Rail Gurgaon South Ltd. The current operator also informed the bench that it was ready for an audit and prayed to the court to appoint an auditor. However, Chetan Mittal, counsel for Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran, demanded that the audit be carried out by Comptroller and Auditor General. Taking a note of the contentions and issues raised by Rapid Metro Rail Gurgaon South Ltd, the court asked Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran to respond before the next date of hearing. IL&FS has sought the court's direction on HSVP discharging their obligations for termination payments in a timebound manner, subject to audit desired by HSVP. The IL&FS Special Purpose Vehicles will continue operations till Friday midnight under court orders as of now. The handover is expected to be a court-administered process. IL&FS declined to comment as the matter is subjudice.