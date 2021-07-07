Gurugram records highest Covid recovery rate at 99.44%

Gurugram's recovery rate is far better than the national average of 97.1 per cent, according to the Union government's Covid-19 portal.

Gurugram, July 7 (IANS) Gurugram is the first district in 14 states and four Union Territories (UTs), securing the top position with the highest recovery rate at 99.44 per cent.

Gurugram Deputy Commissioner, Yash Garg, said this was only possible with the efforts of the district health department which adopted several tough measures to prevent Covid-19 infection in the district.

Garg informed that the Covid recovery rate in the capitals of 14 major states in the country was measured.

These included Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), Patna (Bihar), Raipur (Chhattisgarh), Gandhinagar (Gujarat), Shimla (Himachal Pradesh), Ranchi (Jharkhand), Bengaluru (Karnataka), Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala), Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh), Mumbai (Maharashtra), Jaipur (Rajasthan), Chennai (Tamil Nadu), Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) and Kolkata (West Bengal).

"Gurugram's recovery rate stood at 99.44 per cent securing the first position with best recovery rate. Bhopal with recovery rate of 99.13 per cent came second and Jaipur with 98.33 per cent occupied the third place," Garg said.

Meanwhile, the recovery rate of four UTs stands at: Delhi 98.19 per cent, Chandigarh 98.5 per cent, Puducherry 96.92 per cent and the Andaman & Nicobar Islands 98.08 per cent.

"During the second wave of Covid-19, Gurugram was one of the worst-affected cities like other big cities of the country but with effective preparations the district has dealt with the pandemic," Garg added.

