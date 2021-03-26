Gurugram remains unaffected by Bharat Bandh

The SKM had appealed to citizens across the country to make the bandh a success against the three farm laws enacted by the Centre.

Gurugram, March 26 (IANS) The call for Bharat Bandh by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Friday did not have much of an impact in Gurugram.

Transport services were also functional and no untoward incidents were reported from anywhere in the city.

"There was no major impact of Bharat Bandh on traffic movement in Gurugram. All our police force was deployed on different stretches, including the national highway, state highways and the border areas. A huge deployment of police teams was ensured at the sensitive areas in Gurugram. The traffic movement was smooth on Friday even during peak morning hours," said Gurugram Police Spokesperson, Subhash Boken.

He said the police control room was also on high alert passing on information to the nearest police station and patrol vans in case of any violence.

There was no impact of the Bharat Bandh as office-goers, workers and shop owners went about their usual routine. Traffic was as usual on the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway.

Passengers were seen at metro stations, bus and railway stations as usual like any other day during the morning hours.

A passenger Pranav Roy said,"We have no information of the Bharat Bandh and there was no holiday in the office so I am going to the office. Even nobody stopped me from my house to the bus stand."

Rickshaws, autos, e-rickshaws, government and private buses as well as private vehicles plied in Gurugram without any disturbance.

BJP District President Gargi Kakkar said the people of Gurugram have rejected the bandh call.

"The people are satisfied with the steps taken by the state and Central governments. With antics such as "Bharat Bandh" and "Chakka Jam", the protesters are creating unnecessary problems for the common man," she added.

"Neither does the Bharat Bandh have any effect and nor are the actual farmers bothered with such things. Whatever the protesters are doing is not good for the society," she said.

On Thursday, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) said all shops, malls, markets and commercial establishments would remain shut on Friday in view of its 'Bharat Bandh' call on completion of four months of farmers' protest at Delhi's borders against the Centre's three new Union farm laws.

