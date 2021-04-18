Gurugram reports 2,401 fresh Covid-19 cases

Out of the total cases, 69,151 have recuperated from the virus taking the total active cases to 12,196 of which 11,423 are in home isolation.

Gurugram, April 18 (IANS) The Covid surge in Gurugram continued on Sunday as 2,401 new cases were reported taking the total tally to 81,725 while with two more deaths the toll reached 378, health officials said.

The health department said out of 378 deaths 291 died due to comorbidities and the remaining 87 without comorbidities.

Virender Yadav, Civil Surgeon of Gurugram, said that the administration has intensified contact tracing in the containment zones.

"Covid testing has been increased in the district to prevent the spread of the virus. The department is sampling more than 10,000 tests a day which include both Rapid Antigen Test and RTPCR Test. Patients are being treated based on their symptoms," Yadav said.

"We are offering free of charge tests in the city and have also appealed to residents who are having symptoms to reach the testing centres," he added.

