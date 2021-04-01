Gurugram reports 381 Covid-19 fresh cases

The death toll increased to 365 as one more patient infected with coronavirus died on Thursday in the city.

Gurugram, April 1 (IANS) The rapid increase of coronavirus cases in Gurugram continued on Thursday with 381 fresh cases coming to light taking the total tally to 63,394, according to the official daily health bulletin.

The active number of patients reached 2,148 while a total of 60,881 have been cured and discharged including 175 on Thursday.

The health department said out of 365 deaths 281 died due to co-morbidities and the remaining 84 without co-morbidities.

As per the data of the health department the Covid-19 infection increased again in the last two weeks.

"We are registering more than 200 plus cases from the last one month. It is a concern for us. We are working hard to contain spread in limited places. People need to follow Covid guidelines and maintain social distancing rules," said Virender Yadav, CMO Gurugram.

A Gurugram Health department official said that a majority of corona cases are coming from containment zones where the situation remains precarious. The district has now 27 containment zones.

It has been observed that 90 per cent of corona-infected patients may recover from it if they follow necessary guidelines of the health department, Yadav said.

Covid testing has been increased in the district to prevent the spread of corona infection. Also an intensive testing campaign is being conducted in Gurugram to control the corona virus infection. Soon Covid testing will be conducted at Malls, Market, and other public places," Yadav added.

Apart from this, To curb Covid infections in the city a private organisations 'AlphaCorp' had organised a Covid-19 vaccination camp in its residential society GurgaonOne sector 84 with the help of Fortis Hospital. The focus was to facilitate and give precautionary care to the residents throughout their covid-19 vaccination journey.

At the camp around 150 people aged 45 years and above can be vaccinated in a day. AlphaCorp received 100 registrations out of which 70 residents got vaccinated. Another camp will be set up by Artemis Hospitals in GurgaonOne 22, on April 5.

"We were able to facilitate Covid-19 vaccination of 70 people above 45 years of age, and there was no adverse reaction on anyone during or after the vaccination drive. We thank Fortis Gurugram and their staff for their selfless service and courteous demeanour with our residents", said Col. Sanjay Sehgal, General Manager (Operations), Alpha Facility team.

