Gurugram runs out of ICU beds, only 22 beds with oxygen support available

As per the district administration's Covid portal (http://covidggn.com), at 7.33 p.m. on Thursday, there were no ICU beds or beds with ventilator support available, while only 22 oxygenated beds were available in the district.

Gurugram, April 22 (IANS) With the alarming surge in the number of Covid-19 cases, hospitals in Gurugram are running short of beds for Covid patients.

Officials, however, have assured that they are making every effort to increase the number of beds in Gurugram.

According to the administration's Covid portal, a total of 22 beds with oxygen support were available at the ESI Hospital located in Sector-9, Gurugram.

Gurugram on Thursday reported its highest ever single-day spike of 3,553 Covid cases, with the number of active cases crossing the 18,000-mark to 18,120, of which 17,068 are under home isolation, as per the health bulletin issued by the district health department. The district also reported 10 Covid deaths on Thursday, taking its overall death toll to 401.

--IANS

str/arm