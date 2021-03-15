Gurugram: SKM holds protest against farm laws, rising fuel prices

The protesters, which included farmers, labourers and prominent personalities from various social organisations, submitted a memorandum to the Gurugram Tehsildar Darshan Singh Kamboj, that was addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Gurugram, March 15 (IANS) The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Monday held a peaceful protest at Gurugram railway station against the Centre's new agri laws, labour laws, privatisation and increase in prices of petrol, diesel and cooking gas, on the 110th day of the farmers' agitation.

Addressing the rally, SKM President, Chaudhary Santokh Singh, alleged that the Centre is busy selling PSUs, while the bourgeoisie is busy looting the country.

"The central government has abolished 44 Labour laws and implemented four codes which will exploit the workers' class. All these laws have been implemented by the government to benefit the capitalists. Besides, the petrol and diesel prices are increasing, along with the surge cooking gas price in the past two months," Singh added.

The SKM President also added that the implementation of the three "black" laws will lead to inflation.

--IANS

