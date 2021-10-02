Gurugram takes steps to curb air pollution

Gurugram, Oct 2 (IANS) An Action plan has been initiated to control air pollution in Gurugram. For this, deputy commissioner, Yash Garg has fixed responsibilities of concerned departments including Municipal Corporation Gurugram (MCG), Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) and the Police Department.

The officers of these departments will keep vigil in their concerned areas on daily basis and ensure action against the violators. Apart from this, all the responsible officers will have to prepare an action taken report every evening and send it to the nodal officer.

Under the plan, all the under-construction projects, red and orange category companies in the district will have to inform the State Pollution Control Board (HPCB) about the measures taken to curb pollution within 15 days.

Apart from this, to reduce air pollution, it has been asked to provide uninterrupted electricity to the industries to reduce use of generators. Similarly, hotspots have also been identified in the district, from where maximum pollution emanates.

The MCG will spray water on the dust flying on the roads with sprinklers. Along with this, the civic body and HSVP have been asked to keep an eye on burning of garbage, plastic and clothes, wood and coal in hotels. Teams of both departments will ensure this by patrolling. The police have been given the responsibility not to allow illegal parking and traffic jam.

Areas like Udyog Vihar, Sector-37, Sector-18, Begumpur Khataula and IMT Manesar have been included in the hotspots.

Apart from this, for the prevention of vehicular pollution, IFFCO Chowk, Ambience Mall, Rajiv Chowk, Subhash Chowk, Vatika Chowk, Hero Honda Chowk, Captain Umang Bhardwaj Chowk, Sector-10, Sohna Chowk, Kherkidaula Toll Plaza, Bandhwari Toll Plaza, Dwarka Expressway, HUDA City Centre, Hamilton Court DLF Phase-4, Bus Stand, Pataudi Road, Dwarka Expressway, Rampura Flyover, Bilaspur Chowk are some of the hotspots which have been identified. Garbage dumping sites have also been included in hotspots, including places like Bandhawari and Manesar.

"As per the plan, the Agriculture Department has been given the responsibility to pay more attention to the farmers, to make them aware not to burn stubble. Along with this, the team of the department will also do daily patrolling," Garg said.

--IANS

str/skp/