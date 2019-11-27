Gurugram to jazz in December

New Delhi, Nov 27 (IANS) The Gurugram leg of 'Teamwork Arts' Jazz India Circuit will be held at the Horizon Plaza, DLF Phase V on December 6, 2019. This experimental, up-tempo and funky celebration of jazz will be juxtaposed with diverse genres like punk, funk, hip-hop, R&B and other forms of music.

The lineup includes the Canadian band 'The Shuffle Demons' which will showcase its signature genre bending, visually entertaining and funny compositions. Guitarist Simon Thacker will bring his pioneering guitar style to India for the first time ever. The circuit will also see the 'Adil Manuel Collective' performing across a wide variety of genres including jazz.

Over the last four years, Jazz India Circuit has featured the likes of Stanley Jordan, Dave Weckl, Jojo Mayer NERVE, Jamison Ross, House of Waters and 30+ riff-tearing, chops-flaring, brilliant musicians from around the country and the world. Talking about the Jazz India Circuit 2019, Sanjoy K. Roy, Managing Director of Teamwork Arts, said, "At Teamwork Arts we're constantly pushing the boundaries and creating novel experiences in the world of performing arts. The Jazz India Circuit celebrates the best of contemporary jazz bringing new idioms and the innovative spirit of jazz to the forefront for Indian audiences. JIC Gurugram showcases experimental jazz that blends diverse genres like punk, funk, hip-hop, folk and world music." Pushpa Bector, Executive Director, DLF Shopping Malls, said, "It is our constant endeavour to delight our guest with new experiences, new cuisine and new events. Teamwork Arts' Jazz India Circuit is one such event that has pushed boundaries of Contemporary Jazz by discovering new horizon. And we firmly believe that Horizon Plaza, which nestled many Fortune 500 companies, offers right atmosphere to host discussion worthy events like Jazz Festival that inspires people to discover new horizon." sukant/skp/