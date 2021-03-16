Gurugram to rejuvenate 60 ponds by year end: Official

Gurugram, March 16 (IANS) Gurugram authorities are mulling to rejuvenate 60 ponds across the district by the end of this year, a district administration official aware of the development said.

"The blueprint for this rejuvenation project has already been prepared," the official told IANS.

The administration has identified at least 320 reservoirs in Gurugram, whose rejuvenation has to be done in a phased manner. By the end of this year, rejuvenation of 60 reservoirs will be completed jointly by the district administration along with the Haryana Pond and Waste Water Management Authority.