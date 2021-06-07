Gurugram to soon launch portal for Covid info

To overcome this problem, the district administration is preparing a website with all features including information on Covid tests, vaccination camp and information about dedicated Covid hospitals. The website is expected to be operational by the first week of July.

Gurugram, June 7 (IANS) The residents of Gurugram will no longer have to visit different websites for information related to Covid-19.

The administration officials said once the website is operational every Covid related information will be available with just a single click.

Deputy Commissioner Gurugram Yash Garg informed that the website is being prepared for the convenience of the residents. They will get all the health related information on this single platform.

"With a single click on the website, it will be known where the vaccine camps are being held. Where are the Covid tests being held? The report will also be available on the web portal. Apart from this, information about Covid hospital, hospital number, status of beds as well as helpline number will also be available," Garg said.

At present Covid cases, recovered patients and other information can be seen on the administration's 'covidGGN' portal. One has to go to the 'OneMap' app for the report. Apart from this, one has to visit the website of the state government for the state bulletin.

"In such a situation people have to face difficulties. A new website is being created to overcome this problem. As soon as the website starts, people will get the right information along with convenience on time. The website will also have helpline number for those people who are not familiar with the Internet," Garg said.

