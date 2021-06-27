Gurugram: Two arrested for betting on cricket match

Gurugram, June 27 (IANS) The Gurugram police have arrested two people in connection with betting on a T20 cricket match between England and Sri Lanka, officials said on Sunday.

The accused were identified as Laxman Singh and Praveen.

"Following a secret information, the police raided the Golf Estate Sector-65 area and nabbed the accused when they were placing bets on a T-20 cricket match being played between England and Sri Lanka," said Subhash Boken, spokesperson of the Gurugram Police.