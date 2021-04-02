Gurugram youth involved in Holi scuffle succumbs

The police have registered a murder case against five neighbours, including two women in connection with the incident at the Bajghera police station here, said an officer on Friday.

Gurugram, April 2 (IANS) A 21-year-old man, who was allegedly beaten up by his neighbours over a minor scuffle during Holi celebrations, died while undergoing treatment at the Safdarjung hospital in Delhi.

The victim was identified as Vishal a native of Bulandshahr district in Uttar Pradesh. He died on March 31, two days after the incident.

Vishal was residing at a rented accommodation at Sai Kunj colony in Gurugram.

The victim's uncle, Harbir, in his police complaint said he along with his nephew and four-five others were celebrating Holi on March 29, when Poonam, Ravinder, Sheela, Rais Khan and Lalku -- all neighbours but from a different street of the same locality came at their spot.

"They were carrying sticks and started beating Vishal over a minor matter related to Holi celebrations and only after my intervention, they left the spot and threatened us with dire consequences," Harbir told the police.

Vishal was rushed to the civil hospital in Gurugram, Sector-10, by his family members. After receiving first aid, they came back at his Gurugram home and next day left for their native place.

"Vishal's condition deteriorated and we again came to Gurugram and rushed him to a private hospital from where he was referred to the civil hospital in Gurugram and finally admitted to the Safdarjung hospital in Delhi.

"On March 31, he died while undergoing treatment," the victim's uncle told the police.

"The victim was critical after the incident. He had received major injuries on his head due to the scuffle. We have identified the culprits and after a detailed probe, they will be nabbed soon," Surender Singh, Station House Officer of Bajghera police station, told IANS.

--IANS

str/khz