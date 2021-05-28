Gurugram's medical college nurse ends life; kin allege harassment

Gurugram, May 28 (IANS) A 24-year-old nurse working at SGT medical college here died a month after allegedly consuming poison at her home, police said on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Preeti, a resident of Jhajjar district in Haryana.

According to the police, Preeti was undergoing treatment after she had allegedly consumed the toxic substance on April 26. After a month she succumbed on Wednesday.