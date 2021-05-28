Gurugram's medical college nurse ends life; kin allege harassment

Gurugram, May 28 (IANS) A 24-year-old nurse working at SGT medical college here died a month after allegedly consuming poison at her home, police said on Friday.
The deceased was identified as Preeti, a resident of Jhajjar district in Haryana.
According to the police, Preeti was undergoing treatment after she had allegedly consumed the toxic substance on April 26. After a month she succumbed on Wednesday.
The deceased's family, however, alleged that she took the extreme step after being continuously harassed by her male colleague in the medical college.
Preeti's father Satveer told police that she was a staff nurse at the STG medical college, where a man named Manish also worked with his daughter.
"Manish was pressuring Preeti to marry him but she had refused his proposal following which he started harassing her that compelled her to take such a step, "Satveer said.
"The body has been handed over to the family after an autopsy on Friday. Action will be initiated only after the collection of the viscera report," said investigating officer Brahm Prakash.
