Gurugram's mega vax drive aims to inoculate 30K people

According to the health officials, the mega camp, to be clebrated as 'Tika Utsav', will target vaccination of 30,000 people.

The drive, to be organised on Monday, will give a major boost to the vaccination campaign in Gurugram.

"Gurugram ranks first among 24 major cities of the country in providing anti-coronavirus vaccine to its citizens. In order to maintain this place and save more and more people from this epidemic, the administration has decided to celebrate June 21 as Tika Mahotsav," Virendra Yadav, Civil Surgeon, District Gurugram told IANS.

Deputy Civil Surgeon M.P. Singh, who is heading the vaccination campaign in the district, said that a target has been set to inoculate 30,000 citizens of the district in this mega vaccine drive to be held on June 21.

"In order to make this mega camp successful by reaching more and more people in the district, vaccine camps are being put up at all the 37 urban and rural health centres in the district, besides 152 places," Singh said.

Singh said that at all 189 places, the first and second doses of the vaccine would be administered to all the people of 18-44 years and above 45 years of age.

All citizens visiting the camp do not require any prior registration. The vaccine dose will be given on the first come first served basis at all 189 places, while 250 slots of Covishield vaccine will be available at all these places.

