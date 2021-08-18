Guterres, Jaishankar pay tributes to UN peacekeepers killed in service

"We are forever grateful for their service, their remarkable work and ultimate sacrifice; they'll never be forgotten," he said at a wreath-laying ceremony at the Peacekeepers Memorial at the United Nations Headquarters.

Guterres said that "174 Indian peacekeepers, the highest number of all the countries" have been killed in action.

Jaishankar said: "Peacekeeping has proven to be one of the most effective tools available to the UN to assist host countries navigate the difficult path from conflict to peace, united by a commitment to maintain or restore peace and security of women and men."

"Their sacrifices on behalf of the international community are one of the most concrete expressions of the UN Charter determination to save succeeding generations from the scourge of war," he said.

Jaishankar laid a wreath at memorial ahead of a high-level meeting of the Security Council on peacekeeping that he was to preside over.

(Arul Louis can be reached at arul.l@ians.in and followed on Twitter at @arulouis)

--IANS

al/vd