Guterres offers condolences to families of SII fire victims

The fire did not however affect the units making the Covid-19 vaccine, according to SII CEO Adar Poonawalla.

Asked at his daily briefing on Thursday about the blaze, Dujarric said: "We, obviously, are saddened by the loss of life and send our condolences to the families impacted, and we hope the fire is fully investigated."

It was not at the facilities making the Covid-19 vaccine but at an under-construction building.

SII makes the vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University under the brand name Covishield. The first doses of the vaccine have been released in India for the massive vaccination programme that has begun.

Besides India, several countries around the world depend on SII vaccines.

