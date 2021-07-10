Guterres speaks with Ethiopian PM over Tigray crisis

The Secretary-General welcomed Ahmed's assurances that his government will facilitate immediate access to Tigray for humanitarian organisations, as well as the platter's commitment that essential basic services, including power and communications, will resume swiftly, Stephane Dujarric, the UN chief's spokesman, said in a statement on Friday.

United Nations, July 10 (IANS) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres spoke with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed to discuss the extremely concerning humanitarian situation in the country's conflict-hit Tigray region.

The Secretary-General also acknowledged the Ethiopian government's pledge to use the ceasefire in Tigray to facilitate urgent humanitarian assistance, including regular UN humanitarian flights into the region, as well as support for agricultural activities, Xinhua news agency quoted the statement as saying.

Guterres reiterated his call on all parties to meet their obligations to protect civilians, provide unimpeded humanitarian access and observe international humanitarian law, it added.

Since the early hours of November 4, 2020, the Ethiopian government launched military operations against the TLPF after the latter rejected political reforms and captured army bases.

The fierce fighting between the two sides has left thousands of people dead.

More than two million have been displaced and 350,000 pushed towards famine.

