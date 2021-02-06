Guterres welcomes deal on Libya interim executive authority

"Today we have very good news in our search for peace. I welcome the selection by members of the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum (LPDF) of a unified, temporary executive authority," he told reporters here on Friday.

He called on all members of the dialogue and the Libyan and international stakeholders to respect the results of Friday's vote, reports Xinhua news agency.

He congratulated the three new members of the Presidency Council and the Prime Minister-designate on their selection, and wished them every success in their mandate to lead Libya for the remainder of the preparatory phase, leading up to the national elections in December this year.

"I welcome the pledges made by the new executive authority to form a government, reflecting political pluralism, geographical representation; and its commitment to include no less than 30 percent of women in executive positions, as well as to ensure the participation of youth.

"I also call on the new executive authority and all concerned Libyan stakeholders to approve the principles and timelines set out in the Tunis roadmap," the Secretary-General said.

After the ceasefire that was agreed, the selection that took place shows that Libya is moving in the right direction, he added.

The UN's commitment to supporting the Libyan people in their efforts to build a peaceful and prosperous country will continue, said Guterres.

Members of the LPDF on Friday voted for a new Prime Minister and a Presidency Council in the UN-sponsored talks in Geneva.

Abdul Hamid Mohammed Dbeibah was selected as the nPrime Minister and Mohammad Younes Menfi as President of the Council.

Mossa Al-Koni and Abdullah Hussein Al-Lafi were selected as members of the Council.

The new authority will present a new government to the House of Representatives within 21 days.

