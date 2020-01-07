Guv Arif Mohammad Khan condoles death of Triloki Nath Chaturvedi

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Jan 7 (ANI): Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan conveyed his condolences on the death of his predecessor, Triloki Nath Chaturvedi, who passed away at the age of 90 in a hospital in Noida, NCR on January 5.



"My heartfelt condolences on the sad demise of Triloki Nath Chaturvedi, who served Kerala as Governor from February 25, 2004, to June 23, 2004. His vast experience in administration helped Chaturvediji in the efficient discharge of his duties as Governor. May his soul rest in peace," Khan's post, from the official account of Governor of Kerala, on Monday read.

Chaturvedi had first served as an officer of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS). After retirement from the IAS, he held the office of Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India from 1984 to 1989 and was awarded the Padma Vibhushan in 1991.

He received widespread recognition for his stint as the 14th Governor of Karnataka from 2002-2007.

Chaturvedi also briefly served as the Governor of Kerala from February 2004, following the death of Sikander Bakht, until June 2004, when he was replaced by a newly appointed governor. (ANI)

