Guv Khan leads R-Day celebrations in Kerala

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Chief Secretary Biswas Mehta, Director General of Police Loknath Behra, Thiruvananthapuram District Collector Navjoth Khosa were also present.

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 26 (IANS) Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan unfurled the national flag at the Central stadium on Republic Day here on Tuesday.

Khan accepted the customary salute of the Kerala Police, NCC cadets, NSS cadets, Scouts and Guides.

The Governor in his address said the country should remember the freedom fighters whose sacrifices made the day possible. He said that utmost care needs to be taken so that the country continues to enjoy the freedom.

Khan also distributed the Police medals during the function.

In the remaining 13 districts, state ministers unfurled the national flag and accepted the guard of honour.

--IANS

aal/in