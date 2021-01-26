Guv pats Maha govt's back for rising up to Covid challenges

The Governor unfurled the Tricolour and took the salute at grand function at Shivaji Park on the occasion of the 72nd Republic Day, in the presence of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, his wife Rashmi Thackeray, cabinet ministers, top leaders of the ruling alliance of Shiv Sena-Nationalist Congress Party-Congress and the Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party, other dignitaries and distinguished invitees.

Mumbai, Jan 26 (IANS) Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Tuesday lavished praises on the Maha Aghadi government for its efforts to control the Covid-19 pandemic that first made appearance in Pune in March 2020.

Paying homage to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Rajarshi Shahu Maharaj, Mahatma Jyotirao Phule, Dr. B. R. Ambedkar and other legendary social reformers from the state, the the Governor lauded the state's all-round progress in different sectors in the past 61 years since its founding and securing a record investment during the pandemic year (2020).

"As soon as my government had the smell of the virus spread and possible pandemic, it took efforts to reduce its impact and waged a combat against it with a sense of responsibility. I appreciate from my heart the efforts put in by all the Corona warrior," the Governor said.

However, though the numbers of Covid patients and fatalities have reduced, Koshyari cautioned on the need to remain vigilant and employing all precautions like physical distance, wearing masks, sanitising, etc. like in the past year.

Referring to the 'My Family, My Responsibility' campaign launched by Thackeray last year, he said it reached 3 crore families and got the health status information of 12 crore people.

In order to help the poor during the pandemic and lockdown, the government slashed the prices of Shiv Bhojan Thali to just 5 and it has been sold through over 900 outlets in the state serving more than 2.50 crore needy persons.

Besides the Covid-19, the state also faced other natural calamities like Nisarg Cyclone, hailstorms, unseasonal rains and recently the Bird Flu, but it continued to march ahead despite the financial battering.

The state has extended the benefit of Rs 20,000-crore to some 30-lakh registered farmers under the Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Farmers Loan Waiver Scheme of last year and taken up the responsibility to buy whatever is cultivated.

Referring to the state's progress, the Governor said even during the pandemic adversities, Maharashtra remained on the forefront in industries, investments and employment generation.

Under its 'Magnetic Maharashtra' series the state attracted investments worth Rs 2 lakh-crores through Indian and foreign companies with an employment generation of more than 2.50 lakh.

For the safety, security of women, the State has already prepared the Shakti Bill and it is the first in the country to create a separate battalion for women in the SRPF.

Koshyari highlighted other major achievements and progress in various sectors, taking care of the welfare of the labour class by giving Rs 5,000 to over 10-lakh workers rendered jobless, providing shelter and food to migrants stranded here, for students, youth, the backward classes and other sections of society.

