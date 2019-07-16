Guv seeks report from Kerala college VC on seizure of answer sheets from SFI leader's house

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], July 16 (ANI): Kerala Governor P Sathasivam on Tuesday sought a report from the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Kerala on the seizure of a bundle of answer sheets from the house of a Students' Federation of India (SFI) leader who is accused of stabbing another SFI activist Akhil on campus recently.



"Sought an urgent report from Vice-Chancellor, University of Kerala on the reported seizure of bundles of university answer sheets and seal of Director, Physical Education from the house of an accused in the murder attempt case in University College, Thiruvananthapuram," the Governor tweeted.

The development comes a day after the Kerala Police issued lookout notices against eight SFI members accused of attempting to murder Akhil at the University College campus in Thiruvananthapuram on July 12.

A third-year BA student, Akhil was stabbed inside the campus in a clash that broke out allegedly between the members of SFI and other students.

The injured undergraduate was rushed to Trivandrum Medical College Hospital and is undergoing treatment.

So far, four people have been arrested in connection with the incident. (ANI)

