Guwahati: Administration withdraws order declaring two-day school holiday in view of 'heatwave'

Guwahati (Assam) [India], Aug 27 (ANI): In view of 'improving weather conditions', Kamrup Metropolitan district administration has withdrawn its earlier order for schools to remain closed for next two days due to 'severe heatwave conditions'.



Earlier today, the district administration had issued an order for all the schools to remain closed on August 27 and August 28 in view of 'severe heat conditions'.

"In view of severe heat conditions which is causing great inconvenience of the school-going children, all schools under government and private sector in Kamrup Metropolitan District will remain closed for two days. This order comes into force with immediate effect," said the authority in an order issued today which was later cancelled.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the maximum and minimum temperature in Guwahati will hover at 37.0 and 27.0 on August 27. (ANI)

