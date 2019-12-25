Guwahati: Artists express dissent against CAA through their crafts on Christmas

Guwahati (Assam) [India], Dec 25 (ANI): The opposition to Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in the city continued peacefully even on the day of Christmas on Wednesday, although in a unique fashion.

Many artists gathered at the protest site to express their dissent through their craft. The artists painted while other writers and activists sang poems to mark their protest against the Act.



All Assam Students' Union (AASU) advisor Samujjal Bhattacharya, who was at the protest site, said that it was being done to signal the opposition to the CAA.

"It is a unique way to express our dissent, through their paint brushes, colours and the writers with their poems have gathered here to express that the CAA must go," Bhattacharya told ANI here.

He further said: "CAA is against indigenous tribes. It is a protector of illegal Bangladeshis. It is communal and violates the Assam accord. It is a novel way of expressing their resentment against the citizenship law." (ANI)

