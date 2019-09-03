Guwahati: Doctors hold protest rally against Jorhat incident

Guwahati (Assam) [India] Sept 3 (ANI): Doctors from Assam based 'Guwahati Medical College and Hospital' (GMCH) carried out a protest rally on Tuesday against the killing of 73-year old Dr Deben Dutta in Teok tea garden in Jorhat district.

During the protest rally, hundreds of members of the Medical College Teachers Association and Junior Doctors Association were seen holding placards, poster and raising slogans, 'We want justice'.As a mark of protest, medical services were also stopped in the hospital.Juganto Roy, president of junior doctor association, GMCH said that even after retirement Dr Deben was providing services without even taking his salary.He added further "We are holding this rally as a mark of condolence and protest, it was a brutal mob lynching and we are deeply saddened by it. These things have been taking place for a long time now, despite our efforts to control such incidents."He further requested the government to give utmost importance to such incidents and stop the inhumane treatment towards the doctors.Yesterday, also juniors doctors of Assam Medical College here carried out a candle march to protest against the killing of the doctor."The incident had occurred on Saturday when a group of people attacked Dr. Deben Dutta following the death of Somra Majhi who was undergoing treatment at the garden hospital," said Roshni Aparanji Korati, Indian Administrative Service (IAS).According to police, a magisterial enquiry has been ordered in this matter and Assistant Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Subhan Gowalla will conduct the enquiry and submit a report in seven days. (ANI)