Guwahati: Railway Police seized 45 stolen bikes brought via train parcel from Delhi

Guwahati (Assam) [India], Oct 6 (ANI): Government Railway Police (GRP) has seized a total of 45 bikes, since October 2, that were stolen and brought to the Guwahati railway station through train parcel from Delhi. Three persons have also been arrested in connection with the case.

"On October 2, 13 bikes were seized after which we get the clue about the modus-operandi that lies in stealing the bikes and bringing it here through train parcel. Following which we searched the parcel go-down and seized 29 bikes. In total 45 bikes have been seized," said Rajveer Singh, SP Railway Police, Guwahati.



"The investigating officer will go to Delhi to know the details about who parcelled the bikes and who was supposed to receive it in Guwahati," he said.

Further investigation in the case is underway. (ANI)

