Guwahati: Students protest against Citizenship Amendment Bill, burn effigy

Guwahati (Assam) [India], Nov 19 (ANI): Number of students from Guwahati University on Tuesday burned an effigy of Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and staged a protest outside the University against the Citizenship Amendment Bill.

Protestors raised slogans against the bill and opposed the Centre's move. Students from Chatra Mukti Sangram Samiti also stated that they will not accept the bill at any cost."The students of Guwahati University do not accept the bill. We want to tell the government that the Citizen Amendment Bill should not be implemented in Assam otherwise there will be a huge identity crisis here," said a student.Earlier on Monday, the Northeast Students' Organization (NESO) and All Assam Students' Union (AASU) had also held a protest in Guwahati, against the Bill.The Parliament will take up the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2019 during the nearly-month long winter session which commenced from yesterday.The Citizenship Bill, a key BJP plank, aims at granting citizenship to non-Muslims from Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Afghanistan who came to India before December 31, 2014.The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016, which was passed in the Lok Sabha on January 8, aims at granting citizenship to non-Muslims from Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Afghanistan who came to India before December 31, 2014.In February this year, prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC were imposed in East and West Imphal districts ahead of the tabling of Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016 in the Rajya Sabha. However, the Bill could not be passed. (ANI)