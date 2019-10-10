Gwalior: Case against 150 Bajrang Dal, VHP workers for celebratory firings

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Oct 10 (ANI): As many as 150 members of Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad have been booked for allegedly engaging in celebratory firing in school premises during 'Shastra Puja' in Gwalior.

The incident took place on October 8 when workers from both the organisations had gathered at a school for performing Shastra Puja as part of Dussehra celebrations. The alleged celebratory firing took place during the same event.



Local Police have filed an FIR against the workers after a video of them firing in public space went viral.

Speaking to ANI on Thursday, Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Raja Babu Singh said, "Yesterday we received a report of people firing during a celebration. We have filed an FIR against 150 people under Section 336 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) as it can be a threat to the people. Police is keeping strict vigil to prevent this kind of incidents in public spaces."

Further, the investigation is underway. (ANI)

