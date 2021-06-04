Gwalior: Police seizes 7.2 quintals of ganja worth Rs 1 Cr, arrests four

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 4 (ANI): Gwalior police on Thursday seized 7.2 quintals of ganja worth about Rs one crore and arrested four people in the matter.



According to the police, all four accused are the residents of Morena district.

"The crime branch has seized 7.2 quintals of ganja worth about Rs one crore and arrested four people near Shitla Mata Mandir here. Out of the four people arrested, two are drivers and two are smugglers of ganja," Superintendent of Police (SP) Amid Sanghi told ANI.

"The contraband was brought from Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh. They purchase the ganja at the cost of Rs 2,800 - 3,000 per kg and they sell it here at the price of Rs 15,000 - 18,000 per kg," Sanghi said.

The SP further informed that the accused are being interrogated in the police remand.

Investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

