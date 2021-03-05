Gym trainer and his female friend found dead in Delhi

The man identified as Pawan Paliwal, a resident of Meerut was a gym trainer and a model while the girl identified as Priyanka Bist, a resident of Nainital, worked in a consultancy in Gurugram.

New Delhi, March 5 (IANS) A 29-year-old gym trainer and his 23-year-old female friend have been found dead in a room in Tilak Nagar in West Delhi. Police said that the bodies were highly decomposed.

The police received a PCR call on Friday regarding a foul smell coming from a house in old Mahabir Nagar in West Delhi.

Inquiries from the people living there revealed that the girl was residing in this house and two days earlier a man also came to this house.

The ground floor room of the house was found to be bolted from inside which was broken open.

"One almost empty liquor bottle and some supplement tablets wrappers were also lying at the spot. The postmortem has been conducted and the viscera has been preserved for further proceedings. No foul play has been seen and no suicide note has been found till now," a senior police officer said.

The parents of the dead couple said both were friends. The police said there were no marks of any external injury.

--IANS

