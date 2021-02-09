Hackers enter Cyberpunk 2077 game developer network, demand ransom

In an update on Twitter, the polish company CD Projekt said it's been hacked by attackers who've been able to access its internal network, encrypt some devices, and collect "certain data".

San Francisco, Feb 9 (IANS) Hackers have accessed internal network and collected data of the developer of Cyberpunk 2077 game, asking for ransom, the company revealed on Tuesday.

CD Projekt said that it has secured its IT infrastructure, and has begun restoring its data from intact backups.

The company added that it has informed the relevant authorities as well as IT forensic specialists.

The company shared the ransom note left by the hackers, who claim to have accessed the source code for Cyberpunk 2077, Witcher 3, Gwent, and an "unreleased version of Witcher 3."

The hackers have threatened to release the source code alongside internal legal, HR, and financial documents if their demands are not met.

Since its launch, players have observed numerous bugs and performance issues with Cyberpunk 2077, especially on the 'Xbox One' and PlayStation 4.

Earlier, Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) announced that it is removing Cyberpunk 2077 game from the PlayStation Play Store to ensure a high level of customer satisfaction.

CD Projekt last month started rolling out its version 1.1 update for the Cyberpunk 2077 game as promised. The update was available for download across all platforms, including PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Stadia.

According to the company, the update brings some stability improvements, open world and quest fixes, user interface (UI) changes, visual fixes, and some more improvements to all platforms including PC, console and Stadia.

With the new update, performance on the PS4 Pro and PS5 has been optimised, and there are crash fixes for the PS4.

--IANS

na/