Had no role in 'cash for bed' scam, says Bengaluru civic official

Bengaluru, May 6 (IANS) The Joint Commissioner of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), Sarfaraz Khan, has put up a detailed post on social media, stating that he had no role in operating BBMP control rooms for Covid-19, as he was the in-charge of solid waste management and Covid care centres.

In the post, he said that he had no part in the alleged mismanagement that occurred in the BBMP war room established for the allocation of beds for Covid patients.

On Tuesday, BJP MP from Bengaluru South, Tejasvi Surya, had said that an investigation carried out by his office has unearthed an unholy nexus of representatives of zonal helplines, BBMP officials and hospitals, which allegedly created false scarcity of beds, and offered them at a premium.

He had alleged that in several instances, this nexus booked beds in the name of asymptomatic patients, blocked them, before allotting the beds against a premium to the needy.

Soon after, messages started doing the rounds on social media, circulating the names of 16 people allegedly involved in the case, all of whom happened to be Muslims. The provocative, false messages also claimed a communal conspiracy behind the ‘cash for bed' scam.

In his detailed social media post, Sarfaraz Khan said that he was shocked and pained to see his name get dragged into the fiasco.

"I am completely pained because a communal angle is given to this issue blaming me, even though I have no knowledge about the matter," Khan insisted.

He also contended that he had converted the Hajj Bhavan into a 140-bed oxygenated Covid care centre while 50 ICUs are being set up using Hajj Committee funds.

"I would like to say that 90 per cent of the occupants in the Hajj Bhavan are our brothers from other religions, and only 10 per cent of them are Muslims," Khan insisted.

"Neither do I have a role in the war room, nor do I know any doctors there. I am shocked to see my name getting dragged into this scandal without any reason. The war room is headed by the Special Commissioner (Health). My job is to take care of BBMP Covid care centres and solid waste management" Khan said.

Though Surya did not take Khan's name, things took a communal turn after many social media posts put the blame on Khan.

--IANS

nbh/arm